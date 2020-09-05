Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Bombay HC Refuses to Stay Final Year Undergraduate Medical Exams in Maharashtra

The bench also referred to the order passed by the Supreme Court on August 17 refusing to postpone the JEE-Main and NEET exams and noting that though there is a pandemic situation, life has to go on and the career of students cannot be put in peril for long.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bombay HC Refuses to Stay Final Year Undergraduate Medical Exams in Maharashtra
(Image for representation only)

The Bombay High Court on Saturday refused to stay examinations in physical mode of final year undergraduate medical students scheduled to begin in Maharashtra on September 8. A division bench of Justices A A Sayed and S P Tavade

was hearing a petition filed by nine undergraduate medical students of various streams of the Maharashtra University of Health Science.

The petition challenged the circular issued on August 21 by MUHC pertaining to the holding of physical mode of examination for final year students. "In our view, the petitioners have approached the court at the eleventh hour. Hence, we are not inclined to grant any interim relief of staying the examination," the court said in its order.

The bench also referred to the order passed by the Supreme Court on August 17 refusing to postpone the JEE-Main and NEET exams and noting that though there is a pandemic situation, life has to go on and the career of students cannot be put in peril for long.

The court posted the petition for further hearing on September 17.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading