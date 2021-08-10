Bombay High Court Cancels CET for FYJC Admissions 2021, Admission Based on SSC Marks

Bombay High Court had earlier today cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to class 11 of First-year junior college (FYJC). Calling CET a “gross injustice" the division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and R I Chagla asked MSBSHSE to start the admission based on class 10 marks and internal assessments. The HC also directed the state government to complete the admission process within six weeks.

“The Maharashtra government will take appropriate action after studying the Bombay High Court order cancelling the Common Entrance Test (CET) for class 11 admissions", state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told the news agency PTI. “Decision to hold CET was taken to minimise the educational loss of students, Gaikwad said.

Speaking on the High Court’s decision to cancel the CET, Vilas Parab, a teacher, said, The decision is disappointing as many schools have given very high internal marks to the students which inflated their overall scorecards. This (cancellation of the CET) may lead to genuine students losing out to secure admission in good colleges.

In Maharashtra SSC, all students were declared pass and over 1 lakh students had obtained 90% or above marks. Further, a record high, 957 students had obtained 100% marks.

Earlier, the Maharashtra govt had announced to hold a common entrance test for admission to class 11 in August on an optional basis. Seats were to be filled based on CET and the remaining seats were to be filled through class 10 or SSC score. The decision was announced as MSBSHSE had cancelled the SSC board exams this year.

The government’s decision on conducting a CET had triggered a controversy as it said the question paper will be based solely on the syllabus of the secondary school certificate (SSC) board. The students of ICSE, CBSE and IGCSE education boards had expressed their displeasure over the CET move.

As per instructions released earlier, CET was to consist of English, mathematics, science, and social science subjects each with a weightage of 25 per cent weightage. The curriculum will be at par with the class 10 syllabus. According to the earlier announcements it CET would have been a multiple-choice, objective-type exam for 100 marks.

