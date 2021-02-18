​Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for Steno Posts; Details Here

A recruitment notification for the post of Stenographer (higher and lower grades) has been published by the Bombay High Court (BHC). The information is available on its official website at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. Candidates, who are interested and eligible for the post under ​Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021, can apply for the job on bhc.mahaonline.gov.in from February 18 to March 5. An application fee of Rs 200 has to be paid by the applicants for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021 Steno post. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned details to know about the recruitment.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021 for Steno (Higher & Lower Grade): Important Dates

The submission of the application form will start from February 18, while the last date will beMarch 5, 2021.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021 for Steno (Higher & Lower Grade):Selection Process

Selection will be done based on Shorthand, Typing and Viva-voce. A select and wait list of the candidates will be prepared based on the performance of candidates in the tests and viva-voce in the order of merit and the same will be published on the official website.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021 for Steno (Higher & Lower Grade):Eligibility Criteria

For the post of Steno Higher Grade:

1. The candidate should possess a university degree. However, if a candidate is already working for not less than five years as a Lower Grade Stenographer in the High Court or any other Court or Tribunal or the office of Advocate General or Government Pleader, this condition can be relaxed. You also need to note that preference will be given to a candidate who will be having a degree in Law.

2. The applicant should have a passing certificate from Government Commercial Certificate Examination or examination conducted by Government Board or I.T.I. for speed of 100 w.p.m. or above in English Shorthand and 40 w.p.m. in English Typing.

3. A Computer Certificate about proficiency in operation of Word Processor in Windows and Linux, in addition to M.S. Office, M.S. Word, Wordstar 7 and OpenOffice OrgSystem Officer is required by the candidates.

4. The applicants also must hold a degree of B.E./B.Tech. In Computer Sci./Engg. or Information Technology or Electronic Engg. or equivalent qualification with one year experience and should also have Network Certifications from Universities established under the Maharashtra Universities Act, 1994.

For the post of Steno Lower Grade-

1. Need to have a university degree and also need to know that preference will be given to a candidate possessing a Degree in Law. However, this condition can be relaxed, if a candidate is already having not less than three years of experience as a Stenographer.

2. Candidates should have a passing certificate from Government Commercial Certificate Examination or examination conducted by Government Board or ITI. for speed of 80 w.p.m. or above in English Shorthand and 40 w.p.m. in English Typing.

3. Applicants must have a computer Certificate of proficiency in operation of Word Processor in Windows and Linux, in addition to MS Office, MS Word, Wordstar 7 and Open Office Org from Universities established under the Maharashtra Universities Act, 1994.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021 for Steno (Higher & Lower Grade):Salary

For Stenographer (Higher Grade), the salary will be between Rs 41,800 and Rs 1,32,300. Other allowances will also be provided as admissible under the relevant rules.

For Stenographer (Lower Grade), the amount paid will be from Rs 38,600 to Rs 1,22,800 and other allowances will be given as admissible under the relevant rules.