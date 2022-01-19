Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank is Hiring for Chief Commercial Officer, Graduates Can Apply

Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited has announced the vacancy for the executive post of chief commercial officer. The job revolves around activities pertaining to product development, customer service, marketing, market share, and growth strategy. Therefore, the post of the chief commercial officer at the co-operative bank requires the right candidate to manage various roles.

“The Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) is an executive-level role, with the holder being responsible for the commercial strategy and the development of an organization. It typically involves activities relating to marketing, sales, product development, and customer service to drive business growth and market share," reads the official notice.

Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

A candidate must have either completed graduation or postgraduation or MBA and be proficient at leading, inspiring, and coaching a team to achieve the expected results. The chief commercial officer will be dealing with building strategic goals, translating them to make them easier to grasp, and then applying them through various performance and business-centric measures.

Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates will have to go to the official website at bmcbankltd.com and click on the recruitment link. The bank has provided a mail id — recruitment@bmcbank.co.in wherein candidates will have to share their resume and/or CV and apply for the post.

Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2022: Job Description

According to the official website, the job role requires skills to build strong relationships with key stakeholders, suppliers, the government, etc. In addition to building relationships, the candidate is also required to keep a check on the efficiency of the operating model, along with holding accountability for driving the business model.

The chief commercial officer is required to manage various roles, the post demands that the appointed candidate serves on various committees such as liquidity, and BCF (Bank Credit Facility). In addition, s/he will also be responsible for planning and overlooking the plans related to the expansion of business, including opening new branches.

The Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank is one of the leading cooperative banks in the country, with 52 branches spread across 10 states. The bank has been operational since 1939.

