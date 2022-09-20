Books on Manipur's History, Tradition to be Reviewed Before Publishing, Govt Sets up Committee

The Manipur government has set up a 15-member committee to oversee the contents of books written on Manipur culture, history, and tradition. The committee consists of the state education minister, vice-chancellors of several universities, historians, and other important personalities who have profound knowledge of the history and culture of Manipur.

The committee will not only review the published content but to have any book published in these domains, the authors will first have to seek approval from the committee.

Any person or group of people desirous of publication of books on the history, culture, tradition, the geography of Manipur will henceforth have to submit an application to the Director of Higher Education. Copy of manuscript too will have to be submitted.

Letters submitted by future authors will be examined by this committee, and the book will only be allowed to be published after obtaining a green light from the committee.

Speaking to News18 Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh said, “Various people come up with books, in various books it is seen that there is a distortion of facts. These distorted facts often create problems. Therefore such committee has been initiated.”

According to the new rules, anybody who will not be following this will have to face consequences in a legal way.

Administration insiders say that Manipur is a sensitive area, therefore, distortion of anything related to cultural tradition leads to unrest in public. The administration also has input that there is a tendency to develop such unrest amongst one section of people.

Though the opposition said that this is diplomatically gaging the right of freedom of speech. The administration has already passed this order.

