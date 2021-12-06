Boss Helps Employee get Another Job Within an Hour, Says no one Should Feel 'Trapped'

A post by Jerry Meyer, the CEO of a New Jersey-based company went viral after he recommended another company to hire one of his employees. The employee was looking for a new job and after Meyer came to know about it, instead of going against it, he encouraged the other employer to hire his employee without the employee’s knowledge.

Taking to LinkedIn, Meyer, the CEO of Fiscal Care Services, which is a “comprehensive revenue cycle and cash flow management for the skilled nursing facility industry" wrote that he told the employer that his employee is “excellent" and it would benefit the company. “I got wind that an employee of ours had gone for an interview at another company. I called the potential employer and encouraged him to hire this employee. I told him what an excellent employee he is, and how much they would benefit from hiring him." wrote Meyer.

The reason behind the move, said Meyers, is his company could not provide the employee with the opportunity that he was looking for and that people should not feel trapped in their job. “The employee found out. Looking at me like I’m crazy, he asked “Why are you doing this?" I’m no saint, and I’m not crazy. I did it because this particular employee had maxed out at our company. I could not provide him with the opportunity he was looking for to progress in his career. There are few things that damage a person’s morale more than coming to work day after day, feeling that you are trapped in a job. Golden Handcuffs stink," added Meyers.

The CEO also went that when he interviews people, he tells them that if they are maxed out, he will help them find a new job and push them out the door. “I believe that it has benefited the company as much as it has benefited our employees," adds he.

Replying to a LinkedIn user, Benjamin Gardiner, Meyer wrote that the employee got the job in an hour following his recommendation. " You raise a good point. As I’ve mentioned in previous comments, I of course did it in a way that the employer believed I was being sincere. Proof- he got the job within an hour."

Ever since the post was shared, it has received over 69,000 reactions and several comments. While some lauded his move, others shared similar stories that had benefitted their own employees as well.

“I own a coffee shop that I am just opening. I just hired this girl when I didn’t have any job openings because she had the experience and she told me in the interview her goal is to open a shop if her own. See that as a great opportunity to have her be a part of the opening of a shop and the operational part of the job to better equip her for her future. I know it’s just a coffee shop but even there my main goal is to help my employees towards their goals. I’m living out my dream right now and I want to make sure I can take part in whatever their dream maybe!" wrote Ian Nemiccolo, a LinkedIn user.

“I had this happen at one of my first ever machining jobs. I was pulled aside and told by the supervisor that I would never make the kind of money there that I wanted. That this was a job to gain experience and launch it after and I wouldn’t be happy even at the best positions available by them. That’s exactly what I did. I still think of that talk even to this day. And I think of all the guys who never left that place and the experience I racked up by progressing. The company will find more people and fire more people. But being able to promote someone from scratch to the top cnc programmer to watch them go takes a lot. Don’t be selfish. Train them well enough to leave, treat them well enough so they don’t want to, but understand when they have to go," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, some called Meyers’ move a breach of privacy. “Total violation of privacy. Should have approached the employee first to see why they were leaving and if there was anything you can do for them (like give a reference). Instead, you heard gossip (“wind”) and made a phone call behind his back," wrote one user.

“I’ve never seen nor heard of any company behaving in this manner. Additionally, this appears to cross confidentiality grounds and I can’t imagine being the 2nd hiring manager and taking that call seriously. It’s highly irregular and I would conclude they were dumping this individual and would be suspicious of the manager’s motives," wrote another.

