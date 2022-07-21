Bounce is Recruiting Supplier Quality Engineer, Who Can & How to Apply

Bounce — India’s first smart mobility solution company — is hiring supplier quality engineers at its Bhiwadi office. Interested candidates must have completed BE or BTech. They must have experience in the relevant field between three to five years. Interested candidates can apply via email. They can send their resume along with a mobile number for communication purposes, id proof, age, educational qualification, and any experiences with the application at careers@bounceshare.com

Bounce Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notice, in terms of eligibility criteria, candidates must have prior SQA experience working in the automobile industry, able to read and review drawings supplied by design. They must coordinate with design and

component manufacturers for checking the feasibility of component manufacturing and are able to review and audit processes. The candidates are also required to have sound knowledge of the first principal inspection process and are able to sign off PPAP as part of OEM.

Bounce Recruitment 2022: Roles and Responsibilities

The responsibilities of the candidates include recording and handling all the issues during product development including prototype, to engage with component manufacturer to ensure design feasibility. They musta also ensure product usability and to ensure product/component quality and will have to work with OEM (scooter development) in order to facilitate new product development. Further, they will have to support tool development team after component release with necessary modifications and information.

About the company

Indigenously built with in-house R&D, Bounce dockless scooters were first launched in Bengaluru and quickly became the desired mode of transport in the city, as well as in parts of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Bounce remains one of India’s fastest-growing start-ups that has scaled to 100,000 transactions in a day. Bounce’s valuation stood at USD 500 million in just 11 months from its conception. Expanding from the shared mobility business, Bounce has also ventured into Zuink, which retrofits ICE engines with electric ones. The company has also built Bounce Infinity, India’s first electric scooter with swappable batteries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.