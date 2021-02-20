BPSC 31st Judicial Service Main Registration Starts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the 31st Judicial Service mains registration on its official website. The candidates who have qualified BPSC 31st Judicial Service prelims exam can apply for the mains exam by using their registered login credentials. The mains exam registration window will be open till March 18. The commission has released the prelims result on February 8. A total of 15,360 have appeared in the exam out of which 2,379 have qualified for the mains exam. The cut-off for the unreserved male was 164 and for UR female was 162. The cutoff marks for SC and ST was 115 and 119, respectively. Aspirants can check the notification and other details on the official website of the commission.

Steps to apply for BPSC 31st Judicial Service mains exam:

Step 1. First, visit the online application portal for BPSC 31st judicial service mains exam at onlinebpsc.bihar gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, enter your prelims registration number and password. Make the payment of the application form.

Step 3. Now, go to the application link available on the dashboard

Step 4. Enter the required details and submit

Step 5. Again login using the registration number and password to download the filled application form from the dashboard

Applicants must keep the registration number, application number and user id safely.

The direct link to apply for BPSC 31st judicial service mains exam is given here.

The application fee for BPSC 31st Judicial Service mains exam is Rs 750 for the unreserved category and Rs 200 for SC/ST.

BPSC 31st Judicial Service Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 8, 2021. Only successful applicants will be allowed to take the exam. Click here to read the mains exam important dates.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the BPSC official website to stay updated.