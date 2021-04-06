BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains Postponed, New Dates Not Yet

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 31st Judicial Services Mains exam due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. The exam which was scheduled to be held from April 8 to 13 has been postponed for now. The new exam schedule is not yet out and is expected to be released shortly on the official website of BPSC.

According to the official notification, the Commission has postponed the 31st Judicial Services mains exam as well as the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination due to rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

Only those applicants who have qualified the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Prelims exam were allowed to take the Mains examination. The Prelims exam was conducted on December 6, 2020, at 61 examination centres in eight districts. A total of 15,360 had appeared for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Prelims exam out of which 2,379 were qualified for the mains exam. The registration process for the mains exam was concluded on March 18.

The BPSC 31st Judicial Services exam is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies. The candidates qualifying the BPSC 31st Judicial Services mains exam will be further called for a personal interview of 100 marks. The mains exam will be comprised of 5 compulsory subjects and 3 optional subjects of 150 marks each. Examinees can choose the optional subject as per their own interest. The final merit list will be prepared after combining the score of the mains exam as well as the interview. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.