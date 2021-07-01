BPSC 65th CCE mains result out, 1142 qualify; here’s how you can check

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 65th combined competitive mains exam result on its official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. In total, 1142 examinees have passed the BPSC CCE 65th mains exam. The exam was conducted on November 25, 26, 28 at multiple centres across the state.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from October 16 to 20, however, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those who appeared in the exam can check their result by using their roll number. The result is available in pdf form. where’s how you can download

BPSC 65th CCE mains result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the BPSC official portal at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Next, click on the link for BPSC 65th CCE prelims result pdf

Step 3: Result pdf will be opened with the roll number of all the successful candidates.

Step 4: Download the pdf and search for your roll number within the qualified candidates’ list

As per the official statement of BPSC, among all the qualified candidates, 516 are from the general category, 137 in SC, 15 in ST, 363 in OBC, and 111 candidates in the EWS category among others have qualified for BPSC 66th mains exam.

All the candidates who have passed the mains exam will be called for the interview. The details regarding the BPSC 65th interview will be released shortly on the commission’s website.

BPSC has announced a total of 423 vacancies for various posts across the state. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, interview and Physical efficiency test. BPSC conducts the combined competitive examination every year to recruit eligible candidates for various posts of gazetted officers across the state.

