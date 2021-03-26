BPSC 66th CCE Prelims Result Out, 8,997 Candidates Qualify for Mains Exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 66th combined competitive prelims result on its official website. A total of 2,80,882 candidates appeared for the exam out of which only 8997 have passed the paper. The BPSC 66th CCE prelims exam was conducted on December 27 and the re-exam was hels on February 14 at 887 centres in 35 cities across the state. Examinees can check their result with the help of their roll number.

Step 1: Visit the homepage of BPSC official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for BPSC 66th CCE Prelims result

Step 3: Result will be displayed in pdf file with the roll number of all the successful candidates.

Step 4: Download it and search for your roll number within the list

Direct link to download BPSC 66th CCE prelims result

As per the official statement of BPSC, 3497 candidates of those qualified are from the general category, 1503 from SC, 78 from ST, 2785 from OBC, and 902 candidates are from the EWS category.

The Commission has also declared the category wise cut-off marks for BPSC 66th prelims. The minimum qualifying marks for the general category is 108 while for SC & ST of state domicile, it’s 95 and 98 respectively. For female candidates, the cut-off is 100. All the successful candidates are eligible to take the BPSC 66th mains exam. The exam schedule and other details of the mains exam will be released shortly on the commission’s website.

BPSC has announced a total of 733 vacancies for various posts across the state. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, interview and Physical efficiency test. The combined competitive examination is conducted every year to recruit eligible candidates for various posts of gazetted officers across the state.