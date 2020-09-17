BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Exam Notification Released, Check The Details Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for 66th combined competitive exam (CCE) on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notification, there are 562 vacancies available for various posts out of which 169 vacant posts are reserved for female candidates.

The application form will be available from September 28 to October 20. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification and other important details before filling up the application form, which one can check out here.

BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020: Important Dates

Availability of Application form: September 28, 2020

Last Date to submit the Application: October 20, 2020

BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a graduation degree or equivalent from any recognized University.

Age Limit: The Candidates of minimum age 20 years or above will be eligible to apply. The upper age limit for General male is 37 years. For SC category candidates and females, it is 40 years, for ST candidates it is 42 years.

BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Link "BPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020"

Step 3: Complete the Registration process

Step 4: Click on "Apply Online"

Step 5: Fill the required details in the application form

Step 6: Upload Photo, Signature

Step 7: Pay the Application Fee

Step 7: Take a print out of online application for future reference

BPSC will conduct the exam in three phases Prelims, Mains and Interview. Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims only they will be called for Mains exam. BPSC 66th CCE is scheduled to be conducted on December 27. Students are requested to keep visiting the official website for further updates.