Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Exam Notification Released, Check The Details Here

The application form will be available from September 28 to October 20. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification and other important details before filling up the application form.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NLAT Answer Key 2020 Released
Representative Image.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for 66th combined competitive exam (CCE) on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notification, there are 562 vacancies available for various posts out of which 169 vacant posts are reserved for female candidates.

The application form will be available from September 28 to October 20. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification and other important details before filling up the application form, which one can check out here.

BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020: Important Dates

Availability of Application form: September 28, 2020

Last Date to submit the Application: October 20, 2020

BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a graduation degree or equivalent from any recognized University.

Age Limit: The Candidates of minimum age 20 years or above will be eligible to apply. The upper age limit for General male is 37 years. For SC category candidates and females, it is 40 years, for ST candidates it is 42 years.

BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Link "BPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020"

Step 3: Complete the Registration process

Step 4: Click on "Apply Online"

Step 5: Fill the required details in the application form

Step 6: Upload Photo, Signature

Step 7: Pay the Application Fee

Step 7: Take a print out of online application for future reference

BPSC will conduct the exam in three phases Prelims, Mains and Interview. Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims only they will be called for Mains exam. BPSC 66th CCE is scheduled to be conducted on December 27. Students are requested to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading