BPSC 66th Main 2021 on June 5, Applications to Begin from April 6

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the Main exam for the 66th Bihar Combined Competitive Examination at its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The online application process will begin on April 6 and conclude on April 30. Candidates will be able to send their applications through offline mode till May 7. The exam will be held on June 5

The exam will be held for three subjects; of which two will be compulsory papers and candidates will have to select one elective subject as well. To pass the exam, candidates need to obtain 40 per cent marks, minimum. For Hindi paper, the minimum marks needed are 30 marks and this exam is only qualifying in nature. Candidates from the reserved category will have relaxation in passing marks, as per the official notice.

A total of 691 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

After filling the online application form, candidates can download the same and sign it and send it via speed post to the Commission. Candidates also need to send the following documents, self-attest them and send it along with the application form -

— Class 10 mark sheet or date f birth

— Graduation level degree proof

— SC, ST, reservation certificate, if applicable

— EWS certificate, if applicable

— Medical examination

— Age limit relaxation certificate, if applicable

— No objection certificate for govt employees

— Photo identity card

The documents and form need to be sent to “Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Bareli Road, Patna, 80001". The last date for commission to accept speed post needs is May 7 after which no entries will be accepted, candidates need to send the details accordingly. Also, candidates need to save the registration number, bar code and submitted the application number with them for future references.