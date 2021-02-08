BPSC 66th Prelims 2021 Re-Exam Admit Card Released at bpsc.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in; Exam on February 14

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card of 66th Prelims 2020re-exam on its official website. All those candidates who had applied for the same can now download their66th Prelims 2020re-exam admit card by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. For appearing in the examination, candidates must have a printout of the admit card. The commission is going to conduct BPSC 66th Prelims 2020 re-examination for Aurangabad district. This exam will be conducted for 850 candidates.

The examination will be held at Aurangabad District Examination Center No. 660, BL Indo Anglian Public School, Rampur, Tola, Dhanhra, Aurangabad between 12 noon and 2 pm on February 14, 2021.

Below is the direct link for downloading BPSC 66th Prelims 2020 Re-Exam Admit Card. All the candidates who are to appear in the examination are advised to download them admit cards from the official website as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush.

Admit Card Direct Link

Earlier, the commission has also released BPSC 66th Prelims exam answer key for the examination held on December 27, 2020. Objections were invited from the candidates till February 5, 2021. All those candidates who have not yet downloaded the Provisional Answer Key can download the same with the help of direct link given below.

Here’s the BPSC 66th Prelims 2021 Answer Key Download Link

The Commission had begun the recruitment drive for as many as 733 vacancies. Candidates will be recruited for the post of Minority Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District President, Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) Officer, Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer), Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) Revenue Officer and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) in the various department of Bihar.