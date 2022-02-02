BPSC 67th CCE Prelims 2021 Now on April 30

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced revised dates for the 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination (CCE). The CCE that was earlier scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022, has now been rescheduled and will be on April 30, 2022. The revised schedule of CCE is in the commission’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the latest notification issued by the Bihar Lok Seva Ayog, the Commission will issue a detailed exam schedule soon at the official website itself. The last date to submit the application is was November 5, 2021. The online registration process for BPSC 67th prelims 2021 commenced on September 30.

As earlier reported by News18, the commission issued the recruitment notification for as many as 555 vacancies for various posts, however, it has further increased the number of posts by 168 vacancies. The total number of vacancies now is 723 across several departments of the Bihar government.

BPSC 67th CCE 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates must have completed graduation or equivalent from any recognized university or institute.

Age: The minimum age limit for applying to the BPSC 67th combined competitive exam is 20 years.

BPSC 67th CCE 2021: Selection process

The prelims exam will be conducted for two hours with a total of 150 questions. The exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from general studies, which includes Indian polity, geography, history, Indian economy, general science, mental ability, and others.

Candidates who will be able to secure a minimum cut-off marks in the BPSC 67th prelims exam will be then called for the mains exam followed by a personal interview. Candidates must note that the BPSC 67th prelims exam will be of qualifying nature only and the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in mains and personal interviews. The aspirants will be required to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the prelims exam in order to be eligible to appear for the further selection process, news18 reported earlier.

