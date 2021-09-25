BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam 2021 Notification Out, Applications for 555 Posts from Oct 30

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released BPSC 67th combined competitive exam 2021 notification on Friday, September 24 on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. As many as 555 vacancies have been announced for various posts across the state.

The online registration process for the BPSC 67th prelims exam would begin on September 30 and will continue till November 5. Graduate candidates can apply for the 67th combined competitive examination through the official site of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in, once the registration begins.

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates willing to apply for the BPSC 67th prelims exam must have completed a graduation degree or equivalent from any recognized university or institute.

Age: The minimum age limit is 20 years while the maximum age limit specified by the commission varies according to posts. The reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation in the upper age limit, as specified by BPSC.

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam 2021: Selection Process

The selection process comprises of a prelims exam followed by mains exam and a personal interview. The BPSC 67th prelims exam will be of two hours duration where 150 objective type questions will be asked from general studies.

Those securing the qualifying marks in the prelims exam will be called for the BPSC 67th mains exam. The prelims exam will be of qualifying nature while the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by candidates in mains and personal interviews. As per the official statement, the candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in order to qualify the BPSC 67th prelims exam.

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam 2021: Application Process

The application form for the BPSC 67th prelims exam 2021 will be accepted online only. Candidates will be first required to register themselves on the official portal. They will need a valid phone number and email id to complete the registration. Once the registration is done, they can use the registered login credentials and fill in the BPSC 67th prelims application form 2021.

The applicants will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 600 through net banking, debit/credit card.

