BPSC 67th Main Notification out, Registration Begins on November 21

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 67th Mains Exam notification for candidates who qualified the preliminary exam. The online application process is scheduled to be conducted from November 21 to December 6 on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The results of the 67th Prelim test by the BPSC, which took place in September, were released on November 17. For the BPSC 67th Main exam, a total of 11,607 candidates have been declared qualified. The Bihar state government is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 802 positions. On the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam, and personality test, the candidates will be narrowed down.

Through the 67th BPSC exam, BPSC will choose individuals to fill 726 openings for various positions. Out of the 726 openings, 228 are designated for female candidates, and the remaining 498 are open to male candidates.

Bihar Public Service Commission: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 750. The amount is Rs 200 for reserved categories of state.

Bihar Public Service Commission: Exam Pattern

According to the official notification, the examination will consist of three papers — General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies - Paper 2. The total marks will be 900. The General Hindi paper will consist of a total of 100 marks and the general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.

After the BPSC Prelims test results were released on November 17, 2022, the 67th Mains Exam for that exam will follow soon after. The BPSC Preliminaries for this year were held on September 30, 2022. The BPSC Mains test will be taken in 2022 by the students who passed the BPSC Prelims exam. The exam will be of 900 marks. A candidate who passes the BPSC Mains exam is subsequently invited to the interview, which carries 120 points. As a result, the merit is calculated using 1020 points.

