BPSC 67th Prelims Result Tomorrow, Check Results at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to announce the result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results soon. As per the examination calendar of BPSC, the tentative result date for 67th CCE Prelims is November 14. Once the announced aspirants can check their scores on bpsc.bih.nic.in and on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC officials said around 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state.

Preliminary, main, and interview exams will be used to choose candidates. MCQ-based questions from sections like General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. were asked in the BPSC 67th Prelims test. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam are qualified to take the main exam and the interview. The performance in the main exam and the interview will be used by the Commission to create the BPSC 67th final merit list.

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Steps to download result

Step 1. Visit the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2. Find the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 link.

Step 3. Click on the result link.

Step 4. Enter the login credentials – roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 5. The BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for further use.

Answer key of the test has already been published. Candidates were asked to send objections to the answer key, if any, by October 12. Over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the BPSC prelims re-examination across 1,153 exam centres in the state. Around 4.75 lakh aspirants took the exam, officials said.

Originally scheduled for May 8, the BPSC 67th Prelims were postponed that day after the paper allegedly leaked. On September 30, the preliminary examination was held. Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022 today, September 30, 2022. Candidates must remember, that the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result expected soon.

