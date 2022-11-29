BPSC 68th CCE 2022 Notification Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) on its website. The candidates who are willing to appear in the exam can download the notification PDF from the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 281 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process out of which 76 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications latest by Dec 20, 2022.

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a graduation-level degree from an accredited university in order to participate in the BPSC 68th CCE in 2022.

Age Limit: The candidate’s age cannot be greater than 37. Applicants should be aware that candidates from the reserved category will have their eligibility requirements relaxed in terms of age. The candidates have been urged to read the commission’s official notification for more details.

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: How to apply for BPSC 68th CCE 2022?

The candidates are required to follow the instructions given below to register themselves for BPSC 68th CCE 2022.

Step 1. Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in to access the BPSC website

Step 2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘ BPSC 68th CCE 2022’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3. Register yourself with the details instructed by the commission

Step 4. Upload supporting documents and pay application fee

Step 5. Now, download BPSC 68th CCE 2022 application form and keep it for future use

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Application Fee

The required fee must be paid by the candidates using any method, including UPI, Internet banking, credit card, debit card, and others. Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 600 for the general category and Rs. 150 for candidates from Bihar’s scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. By clicking on the pasted URL above, applicants will be taken directly to the online application link.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the prelims and mains exam. Those who will qualify for the prelims exam will be called for mains. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the mains, and interview round.

