The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification informing the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 68th CCE Prelims) 2023 candidates about a declaration form, reporting time for the exam, and Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets among other. The BPSC recently released the admit cards for the 68th Combined Competitive Prelims Examination 2023. Candidates can download their admit card and read the important notice on the official page of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have uploaded unclear or unreadable images and signatures while filling up the BPSC 68th CCE Preliminary 2023 application form or those who have kept a few fields vacant are advised to make the necessary correction in the application form. The commission has directed the candidates to make the due changes and submit the application form before the commencement of the exam.

Read | UPSC GK Capsule: From BBC Documentary Row to Protests in Joshimath, Know Important Events of the Week

As per the schedule, the BPSC 68th preliminary examination will be held on February 12. On the day of the BPSC 68th CCE Preliminary 2023 exam, candidates must bring along their original photo ID for verification. Candidates must ensure to carry an Aadhaar card/Pan card/Driving Licence as identity proof. BPSC is conducting the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2023 to recruit applicants for various civil services in the state.

Exam-day instructions for candidates

-The entry of appearing candidates in exam centres will begin at 9:30 am. It is to be noted that candidates will not be allowed to enter/sit in the examination hall after 11 am.

-Candidates are not permitted to draw anything on the OMR sheet (drawing, line, etc) as it is prohibited. Students are advised to read the instructions printed on admit card and OMR answer sheet and follow them.

-White fluid, markers, blades, erasers, and others are prohibited inside the examination hall. Those who use these items will result in ¼th of marks (0.25) being deducted.

-Along with that even mobile phones, bluetooth, wifi gadget, electric pen, pager, smartwatch, or any other electric or communication device has been prohibited inside the exam hall.

-Candidates who are found indulging in any malpractice or with electronic material inside the examination hall will be debarred from the BPSC examination for the next five years.

Read all the Latest Education News here