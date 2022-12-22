CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » education-career » BPSC 68th CCE Prelims and Mains Marking Scheme Changed, Check Details Here
1-MIN READ

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims and Mains Marking Scheme Changed, Check Details Here

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 09:35 IST

New Delhi, India

As per the revised BPSC marking scheme, negative marking will be applied on all 150 questions (Representative image)

As per the revised BPSC marking scheme, negative marking will be applied on all 150 questions (Representative image)

The notification can be viewed on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. In view of the changes made, BPSC has extended the last date to submit applications from December 20 to December 30

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified changes in the marking scheme and exam pattern of the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The notification can be viewed on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. In view of the changes made, BPSC has extended the last date to submit applications from December 20 to December 30. Candidates will be allowed to make any corrections in their applications and pay the application fee by January 10.

As per the notice, negative marking will be applied on all 150 questions. One mark will be awarded for every correct response while one-fourth or 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. A total of 0.25 marks will also be deducted if the candidate marks two answers for one question. However, there is no negative marking for giving no response.

The BPSC will conduct four subjective-type papers and one MCQ-based paper in the mains examination. The subjective papers include general Hindi, general studies paper-I, general studies paper-II, and essay writing. Candidates will get three hours each to write the exam.

According to the notification, candidates will have to score at least 30 per cent marks in the general Hindi exam to qualify it. In addition, candidates will also have to secure minimum qualifying marks in the optional subject objective-type paper.

RELATED NEWS

The mains cut-off will be calculated on the basis of candidates’ performance in the general studies paper-I, general studies paper-II, and essay writing exam.

Meanwhile, state government servants will now be able to participate in competitive examinations conducted by BPSC and BSSC up to a maximum of five times in their entire service period. Earlier, there was a provision to appear in the competitive examination for a maximum of three times, which has now been increased. Similarly, Bihar government servants will continue to get five years relaxation in the maximum age limit fixed for regular appointment for appearing in competitive examinations as before.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. Employment News
  2. Govt jobs
  3. jobs in India
  4. Sarkari naukri
first published:December 22, 2022, 09:32 IST
last updated:December 22, 2022, 09:35 IST
Read More