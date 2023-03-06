The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the OMR answer sheets of the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 68th Preliminary Examination, 2023. Candidates can check it by logging on to the official websites at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The link to check and download the answer key will be available till March 12.

The result of the BPSC 68th preliminary examination 2023 is expected to be released on March 27. The commission published the final answer key on March 4 for the general studies paper for questions under ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ categories. The provisional answer key of the preliminary exam was released on February 18 and candidates have been invited to raise objections against the same, if any.

BPSC 68th prelims exam was conducted on February 12 in the examination centres across 38 districts of the state. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates. The BPSC has also laid down category-wise minimum qualifying marks in prelims exam which are: General (40 percent), OBC (36.50 percent), Extremely Backward Class (34 percent), and SC/ST/Women/PwD (32 percent)

In the notification regarding the final answer, BPSC said that if the candidates can present substantial documents, then they can file an objection. They can submit it through email by March 7, that is tomorrow. However, once the objections submitted on the final answer key have been reviewed and resolved and similar objections will no longer be entertained.

Candidates who qualify the 68th preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam. While the commission is yet to release the schedule for BPSC 68th Main Examination 2023, the dates are expected to be confirmed soon. The BPSC has issued the 68th main exam model question papers for general studies-I, general studies-II, and essay papers. The exam comprises of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from general studies for a total of 150 marks. The exam is held in offline mode. As per the marking scheme, there is a negative marking for every wrong answer.

