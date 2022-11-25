BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022 Registration Begins, Know How to Apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online registration process for the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination today. Candidates willing to register for the BPSC Prelims exam can do so via the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the schedule, the deadline to submit an application for the preliminary exam is December 20, 2022.

To complete the registration process candidates belonging to the General category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. On the other hand, those from SC/ST categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022: Eligibility

Age Limit: Depending on the position, the minimum age for candidates ranges from 20 to 22 years. Candidates for the BPSC 68th Prelims must be no older than 37 years as of August 1, 2022. Notably, applicants from the reserved category have been given some relaxation in the age limit.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have graduated from a recognised university or have an equivalent qualification to be eligible.

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Open the online portal of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘BPSC 68th Prelims’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. Register and create login credentials.

Step 4. Log in and finish the application form by uploading all the necessary documents and paying the fee.

Step 5. Click on the Submit button.

Step 6. Download and save the application form for further use.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022: Exam Pattern

Candidates’ knowledge of General Studies subjects will be assessed during the preliminary examination. The exam will be worth 150 marks and will last 2 hours. There will be a negative marking for each wrong response. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be invited to the main exam, which will be followed by an interview round and a medical exam. For more information, candidates can view the official notification shared by BPSC.

