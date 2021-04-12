BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Applications to Begin for 138 Posts, check details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant audit officer (AAO), Bihar Audit Services in Audit Directorate under Finance Department, Government of Bihar. A total of 138 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested can apply at the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021 application process will begin from April 17, while the last date to submit the application is May 15.

Date of the announcement of Notification; April 9

Online Application Process Begins from: April 17

Online Application Process Ends on: May 15

Date of examination: to be announced

To apply for the post, a candidate should have a graduate degree in either of these subjects — Commerce, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics — from a recognized University. Students with MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA and CS certificates are also eligible to apply for these posts.As on August 1, 2020, the minimum age of a candidate should be 21 years, while the maximum age for males should be 37 years. For female candidates, the upper age limit is 40 years. Age relaxation will be provided to different categories as per rules.

Total post: 138

General/Unreserved: 54

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 14

Scheduled Caste (SC): 22

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 02

Other Backward Caste (OBC): 25

Backward Caste: 17

Women from Backward Caste: 04

Step 1: Click on the link given above, or visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Once on the homepage, look for the login page

Step 3: Enter the credentials required

Step 4: Complete your application form by submitting the required details

Step 5: Upload your signature, photograph, and certificates

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Once submitted, save the application form for future reference

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to clear prelims followed by Mains. The BPSC prelims will be a two-hour exam for 150 marks in which multiple-choice questions will be asked. Mains will have three separate subjects including Hindi for 100 marks, and two papers of general knowledge, each of 300 marks.

