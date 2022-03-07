BPSC AE Civil Admit Card Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, How to Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer (AE) civil written competitive exam 2019. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official portals of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC AE civil exam will be held from March 12 and 13 in three shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 11 am, 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, and 2 pm to 3 pm. The exam will be held in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur.

BPSC AE Civil Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1. Go to the official website BPSC

Step 2. Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3. Login in using the required credentials

Step 4. Your BPSC AE civil admit card will appear on screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the admit card for further use

Advertisement

Candidates who will appear for the exam must take a hard copy of the hall ticket to the exam hall as without it they will not be allowed to sit for the exams. They must also carefully cross check all the details on the admit card such as their name, roll number, subject name, code, exam centre details, timings and Covid-19 protocols. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must report to the authorities immediately.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.