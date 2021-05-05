BPSC APO Mains 2021: Registration Process To Begin On May 12 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification giving information about the commencement of the online application process for the BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Main Examination 2021 on its official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The online registration process for BPSC APO Mains Examination 2021will begin on May 12.

After the beginning of the application process, the candidates who have successfully qualified in the BPSC APO prelims examination 2021 will be able to register themselves online for the next phase i, e, BPSC APO mains at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before June 4. However, candidates will be able to submit their duly submitted online applications in hard copy along with necessary documents to the commission’s office by June 11.

BPSC has advised the candidates to submit the required documents to BPSC, 15, Nehru Paath (Bailey Road), Patna on or before June 11.Read the official notification here.

How to apply for BPSC APO Mains 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2:On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

Step 3:Enter your credentials and login

Step 4:BPSC APO Mains 2021 application form will appear on the display screen

Step 5:Fill the application form with necessary details and upload documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the application form after reviewing all the details

Step 7: Download the BPSC APO Mains 2021 application and take a printout for future use

BPSC has said that no modification will be done after submitting the online application form and the candidates will have to produce all the required documents at the time of interview prescribed in the application form. BPSC APO prelims examination 2021 was held on February 7 and the results were declared on April 27. A total of 3,995 candidates have cleared the prelims examination.

This recruitment drive is being done to appoint candidates on533 vacancies of Assistant Prosecution Officer in BPSC. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in prelims, mains and interview round.

