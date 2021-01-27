BPSC APO Admit Card 2021 for Prelims Exam Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming preliminary exam. Candidates appearing for the examination scheduled for February 7 can now download the Admit Card from the official website atonlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website for details and updates.

Candidates must follow these steps to download the Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on tab that reads ‘admit card’

Step 3: Login with your username and password

Step 4: Your admit card for Bihar Public Service Commission’s Assistant Prosecution Officer preliminary exam 2021 will open in a new window. Download and take a print of your BPSC APO 2021 Admit Card

Candidates appearing for the exam must ensure that they carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. The candidates who fail to produce any one of the documents will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

The BPSC APO Admit Card 2021 has been divided into two parts. The first part includes candidate's information while the second part carries the instruction for the examination. In case there are any confusions or difficulties in downloading the BPSC APO 2021 hall ticket, the candidates can reach out to a helpline that has been set up by Bihar Public Service Commission -- 0612-2215795 or +91-9297739013. This helpline is functional between 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days.