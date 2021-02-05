BPSC Assistant Engineer Interview Schedule Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for the first-round interview for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website. All the candidates who have passed the BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam can check the interview schedule online at BPSC official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the schedule released, the Commission will conduct interviews for BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment from February 22 to March 13, 2021.

The interview is scheduled has been released for approximately 1,440 candidates.

Here’s the direct link to see the BPSC assistant engineer interview schedule

BPSC Assistant Engineer Interview Schedule: How To Check

Step 1- Candidates must first go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, under the ‘latest update’ section, click on the link that reads: "Important Notice and Interview Program (1st Phase) under Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination".

Step 3- Candidates will now be required to fill the requested information.

Step 4- Once the information is filled, BPSC assistant engineer interview schedule will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5- All the candidates must save the document and take its print out for future reference.

As per the instructions, the interview letters will be made available for the candidates who have qualified at BPSC’s official website nearly a week before the interview is set to begin. All the candidates will be required to present the original documents. The authorities will not entertain any candidate who fails to bring the original set of documents.

BPSC has earlier released two separate notifications for the recruitment to Assistant Engineering positions. The notifications have been released for the vacancies in Minor Water Resources Department, Government of Bihar.

On December 19, 2020, BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer keys were released on the official website. The BPSC AE exam was conducted from August 5 to August 9, 2019, at various examination centres.