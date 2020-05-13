BPSC Assistant Engineer Result 2020 Announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the result of BPSC Assistant Engineer Main (Written) Examination. The recruitment board has announced BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment result 2020 for the post of assistant engineer in civil and mechanical disciplines on May 12. All the candidates who took part in the examination can check their BPSC Assistant Engineer Result 2020 and merit list on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Assistant Engineer Mains (Written) examination for the recruitment of mechanical and civil engineers was conducted from August 5 to 9. All the candidates who have qualified the written examination will now appear for an interview round. The dates of the next process will be declared soon on the official website of BPSC.

As notified in the official advertisement, around 1,006 candidates appeared for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Main Exams, out of which 271 have successfully qualified.

Meanwhile, around 50 candidates appeared for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Main Exams and 17 of them have passed it.

How to check BPSC Assistant Engineer Civil and Mechanical (Mains) Examination Result

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check the score.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination for the result of Civil branch

Step 3: Similarly, click on Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Main (Written) Competitive Examination for the result of Mechanical branch

Step 4: The PDF fill will open along with the merit list

Step 5: Check the list and save it for future reference

Candidates can also click on the direct link to check their examination result.

For Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination, click here

For Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Main (Written) Competitive Examination, click here

BPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to hire candidates for the post of 102 civil engineers and six mechanical engineers.

