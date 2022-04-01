BPSC CDPO Preliminary Exam on May 15; Check How to Download Admit Card

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) preliminary competitive examination on May 15. The BPSC has notified that the admit cards for the preliminary exam will be issued a week before the exam date.

Candidates who have applied for the BPSC CDPO preliminary examination can download their admit card from the official website of BPSC. Candidates must note that the commission will not send the admit cards through post. The recruitment is for a total of 287 vacant posts of Child Development Project Officer.

The selection procedure for the posts of CDPO involves a written preliminary examination which will be then followed by mains exam and an interview. The preliminary exam will consist of objective-type questions with a weightage of 150 marks. Candidates will get two hours to write the paper.

The mains exam has a weightage of 300 marks and a total 3 hours will be given to the students for the paper. Candidates who successfully clear the preliminary and mains exam will be required to appear for an interview. The interview has a weightage of 150 marks.

BPSC CDPO preliminary exam: How to download admit card?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of BPSC. https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step – 2 On the home page, look for ‘BPSC CDPO preliminary examination admit card’ and click on it.

Step – 3 Login using your credentials and download the admit card.

Step – 4 Take a printout and save it for future reference.

The preliminary examination will be held in one shift on May 15. The first shift will start at 12 pm and end at 2 pm. The BPSC will conduct the examination in offline mode in 21 district headquarters.

The preliminary CDPO exam was initially slated to be held on February 6, 2022. But the exam was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exam had been delayed earlier due to administrative reasons when it was scheduled to be held on October 31.

