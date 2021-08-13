BPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Released: Check Date of 67th CCE Exam & Other Major Recruitment Tests

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the annual recruitment exam calendar - consisting of all details of recruitment exams scheduled to be held in 2021. The examination calendar is available on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the BPSC calendar, the 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination is scheduled to be held on December 12 while the BPSC CDPO prelims exam will be conducted on October 31. The registration process and other details will be released by the commission in due course of time. Here are the other examinations schedule expected to be held this year.

Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Calendar 2021

Motor Vehicle Inspector Written Competitive Examination – September 17 and 18

Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering – September 21

Assistant Professor, Computer Science and Engineering – September 21

Assistant Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering – September 21

Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination – October 31

BPSC 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination - December 12

The commission in its official statement also stated that the dates of the examination can be changed due to unavoidable reasons and the same shall be notified on the official website.

Meanwhile, BPSC has started the process to announce the 67th combined competitive exams. As per reports, the commission has asked the districts and departments to submit the number of vacant seats. Seven districts have already sent the information on the directions of the general administration department according to which the highest number of vacancies is 133 posts of Rural Development Officer. However, several departments are yet to send the vacancy details to the commission. Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates on exams and recruitment notifications.

