BPSC Exam Calendar Out: State Services Exam in August, Check Schedule

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the calendar for all the major exams scheduled to be held this year. The notification gives a timetable of various examinations to be held this year, including the new date for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022, Audit Officer, Assistant Town Planner and Child Development Project Officer Prelims Exam 2021.

The calendar has given a schedule to prepare for various government examinations to be held under the commission. Candidates who are planning to appear in various BPSC exams can now download the complete schedule from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the notification, the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 is going to be held in the last week of August this year. Apart from that the Assistants Engineer Civil/Electrical/Mechanical written exam to expected to be held between September and October.

Time Table for Exams

Let’s take a look at various important examinations and their schedule to gear up for this session.

67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination – Last week of August

Assistant Engineer Civil Written (Objective) Examination – September-October

Assistant Engineer Mechanical Written (Objective) Exam – By September- October

Assistant Engineer Electrical Written (Objective) Exam – By September- October

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Main Written Competitive Examination- October

Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination – August

Assistant Town Planning (Town Planning) Supervisor Written Competitive Examination- September-October

Lecturer Written Competitive Examination in Government Polytechnic / Government Women Polytechnic Institutes – by August-November

Assistant Professor Written Competitive Examination in Government Engineering Colleges – By October-November

Project Manager Main Written Competitive Examination – September

Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) – September

Assistant Public Sanitation and Waste Management Officer Written Competitive Examination – November

To download the complete list from the official website of the commission, you can follow visit the bpsc.bih.nic.in. Under the notification section, you’ll find a link that read ‘Important Notice: Examination Calendar for Year 2022’. You can download the pdf by clinking on the link and can save for the future reference.

