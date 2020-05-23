Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BPSC Extends Deadline for Application Process of 31st Judicial Services Exam, Last Date is Now June 15

This is the second time BPSC has extended the last date of application process. The date for the online application submission was initially scheduled to end April 13.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 23, 2020, 5:27 PM IST
BPSC Extends Deadline for Application Process of 31st Judicial Services Exam, Last Date is Now June 15
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification extending the deadline of application process of 31st judicial services exam on its official website.

The commission has said candidates can submit their online application till June 15. Earlier, the last date was May 22.

This is the second time BPSC has extended the last date of application process. The date for the online application submission was initially scheduled to end April 13.

For checking the notification directly, aspirants can click on the link here.

For the registration process, the last date will be June 3 and candidates can make fee payment till June 6.

Once the registration process is completed, the window for fee payment will open after 11 am of the next day. The link for the application form will be made available when the payment process is completed.

Through the 31st judicial services exam, BPSC will fill-up 221 vacancies.

Candidates applying for BPSC Judicial service exam need to have qualified in law from a recognised university or institution. In terms of age criteria, applicants should be of 22 years on August 1, 2019 and must not have crossed 35 years on August 1, 2018. The Commission, however, has provided relaxation of age for women and category candidates.

How to apply for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Exam

Step 1) Log on to http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2) On the homepage, go to the Apply Online section.

Step 3) Click on the 31st Bihar Judicial Service Competitive Exam link

Step 4) Select Registration Date

Step 5) Fill all the information and submit

