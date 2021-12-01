BPSC LDC Prelims Exam Date Announced

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will hold the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) preliminary exam 2021 on February 27, the commission announced in the latest notice released at its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Commission has stated that the newly released exams dates are tentative and can be revised later. In the notification, the BPSC said, “The exam date can also be changed due to administrative reasons.”

This recruitment drive was announced in March, 2021 by the commission and a total of 24 vacancies will be filled at the pay scale of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 (Level 2).

The commission will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: preliminary and main recruitment exam. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam which will be a computer skill set.

The syllabus for the preliminary exam will comprise of questions from general knowledge, general science and mathematics and comprehension, logic, reasoning and mental ability. The exam which will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes. will also have objective type questions. The question paper will be set in English or Hindi. Candidates having Class 12th (Intermediate) Pass with the age limit between 18 years to 37 years were applied for these posts.

The admit cards of all candidates who have registered for this exam will be released on the official website soon. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission, using their registration details and date of birth.

