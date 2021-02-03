BPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Released For 38 District Art and Culture Officer Posts

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the recruitment drive for the posts of District Art and Culture Officer. Under this, appointments will be made on a total of 38 posts. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The online process for applying for these posts has started from February 3. The last date to fill the application form is March 2. Candidates are advised to read the notification thoroughly before applying.

In case any issue is found in the application form, the authorities shall reject the application form without seeking any clarification.

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date of Notification Released: February 2, 2021Date of applying online: February 3, 2021Last date to apply online: March 2, 2021

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Application fee for General, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 600Application fee for SC/ST candidates and Bihar domicile females: Rs 150

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having Graduation in any stream or PG Diploma in Dramatic Art or PG in Theatre and Dramatics or Master Degree in Dance/Music/Fine Arts/Art History are eligible to apply.

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Male candidates not younger than 21 years and not older than 37 years can apply. Female candidates between 21-40 years can apply for this post.

BPSC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission- bpsc.bih.nic.inStep 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ tabStep 3: New window will open. Click on ‘Online Registration’.Step 4: Now in ‘List Of Advertisement And Post’, click on ‘Apply Online’Step 5: Login on the homepage of Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in using Username and Password received on your email ID and Phone number.Step 6: Follow the instructions and fill the application form.