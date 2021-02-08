BPSC Releases 31st Judicial Service Prelims Result at bpsc.bih.nic.in; 2,379 Candidates Qualify for Mains

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the 31st Judicial Service Prelims exam result on its official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in . The BPSC Judicial Service Prelims 2020 result is declared in the pdf form indicating the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Those who took the exam can check their status by searching for their roll number in the result document. The exam for BPSC 31st Judicial Service Prelims 2020 was conducted on December 6, 2020, at 61 exam centres in 8 cities across the state. A total of 15,360 aspirants appeared in the exam, out of which 2379 have qualified the paper.

The commission has also released the final answer key separately for both the papers- General Studies and Law. Candidates can check the BPSC 31st Judicial Service final answer key as per their question paper code. Click on the direct link to check the final answer key

Steps to check BPSC 31st Judicial Service Prelims 2020 result:

Step 1. First, Vcsit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage click on the link for 31st Judicial Service prelims result

Step 3. The result will be opened in pdf form, download the result and search for your roll number within the qualified candidates’ list.

The direct link to check the BPSC 31st judicial service result is given here

The BPSC has also released the BPSC 31st Judicial Service category wise cut-off list along with the result. The cut-off for the unreserved male is 164 and for UR female is 162. The cutoff list for SC and ST is 115 and 119 respectively.

As per the official statement of BPSC, the individual mark sheet of all the candidates will be made available on the official website soon. Those who appeared in the exam can check the same by using their registration number/roll number and date of birth. The commission will also release the notification for BPSC 31st Judicial Service main exam separately. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the BPSC official website to stay updated.