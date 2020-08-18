BPSC Releases Notifications for 84 Posts of Lecturers; Registration to Start from Aug 19

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the post of lecturers for Humanity (Economics), Chemistry and Physics. The vacancies are in government polytechnic or government women polytechnic institutes under Bihar government’s Science and Technology Department.

There are total of 84 vacancies of lecturers of which 27 are for Physics, 29 for Chemistry and 28 for Economics.

Candidates can register themselves from Wednesday, August 19. The registration process will be on till September 7. The last date to pay the registration fee online is September 11.

The last date to submit online application is September 18. The deadline for submitting hard copy of application form and required documents via speed post is September 25 (till 5pm).

Those who want to apply will be able to do so by visiting the official website of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to apply -

Step 1: Visit the website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link for lecturers

Step 3: Pay the registration fee online

Step 4: Fill the application form providing all the required details

Step 5: Take printout of the filled application form

Educational qualification

Those applying for Physics should have passed Master's in Science (Physics) with first class marks. Similarly, those who want to go for Chemistry should have cleared Master's in Science (Chemistry) with first division.

Candidates willing to apply for Economics should have Master’s degree in Economics with first division.