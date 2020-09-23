BPSSC Bihar SI Mains Admit Card 2020 Released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, Exam on October 11

The Bihar Police has released the admit card for the main examination for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector/ Sergeant/ Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/ Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman). The BPSSC Bihar SI mains admit card 2020 was released on Wednesday by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).

Those who have applied for the BPSSC Bihar SI mains recruitment exam can download the hall ticket from the official website.

The Combined Bihar SI Mains 2020 written exam will be conducted on October 11. The Bihar SI Mains 2020 recruitment exam is being carried out to fill a total of 2,446 vacant posts in Bihar Police. The exam has been postponed a number of times before due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Of the total posts, 2,064 vacancies are for Police Sub Inspector, 215 for Sergeant, 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment), and 42 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman).

In the prelims exam, 2.78 lakh candidates have qualified, who will be appearing for the main exams. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks in prelims, mains and physical test.

Admit card is an important document for the Bihar Police recruitment exam. If candidates fail to carry their hall ticket, they will not be allowed to write the exam. Along with the admit card, examinees will have to carry an original photo identity at the exam centre.

At the exam centre, all the candidates will have to abide by the government’s COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing. They will also have to wear face mask all the time.

BPSSC Bihar SI Mains admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to BPSSC official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Opt for the link that mentions, “Download Admit Card of Main Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector / Sergeant / Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) / Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019)”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will be required to tap on "Download Mains Admit card"

Step 4: Enter the required details including registration ID or registered mobile number, and date of birth

Step 5: Type the Captcha as displayed on the screen and press the submit button

Step 6: BPSSC Bihar SI Mains admit card 2020 will appear on your screen

Step 7: Check all the details carefully. Save the hall ticket and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to download BPSSC Bihar SI Mains admit card 2020.