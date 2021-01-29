BPSSC Releases Exam Schedule for Bihar Police SI PET 2020, to be Held from March 3

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the schedule of physical efficiency test for the candidates who have qualified the Sub Inspector mains exam 2020 on its official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC SI PET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from March 3, 2021, at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School, Gardanibagh, Patna, Sports Complex. Those who have qualified the BPSSC SI mains exam 2020 are eligible to appear for PET.

Candidates can read the official notification released by the BPSSC regarding the same here

As per the official notification, the Bihar Police SI PET 2020 mains admit cards will be uploaded seven days before the examination. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for the same. The commission has already mentioned the details related to Physical Efficiency Test in its notification. The PET of Bihar Police SI recruitment will be comprised of Long Jump, High Jump and Shotput throw. It is mandatory for all the candidates to qualify in PET to get selected for Bihar Police SI recruitment 2020, the notification stated.

Read the notification here

The BPSSC had announced the 2,404 vacancies for the recruitment of various post in Bihar Police including Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail. Out of the total vacancies, 2,064 seats are available for Police Sub Inspector, 215 for Sergeant and 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail. The commission has invited the application form for the same from August 22, 2019, to September 28, 2019.

The Bihar Police SI mains exam was conducted on November 29, 2020, and the result was declared on January 15, 2021. Around 46,505 candidates have appeared in the Bihar Police SI mains exam out of which 15,231 candidates have qualified for PET exam. Those who appeared for Bihar Police SI mains exam can check their result at the official website. The result for the direct link is also available here