BPSSC SI Recruitment 2019: Final Merit List Released; 2402 Candidates Qualify

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the final result for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), Sergeant, and Assistant Superintendent Jail 2019 recruitment. The commission has released the final merit list for the candidates who have passed the written as well as the physical test of Bihar Police SI recruitment 2019. One can check their results by visiting the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. In total, 2402 candidates have been selected for various posts in the combined recruitment process.Here’s how you can check the BPSSC SI result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Selection List for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019)”

Step 3: The BPSSC SI merit list will be displayed from merit serial no. 1 to merit serial no. 6670.

Step 4: Search for your roll number and take a printout of the result copy for any future reference.

BPSSC announced the recruitment of various post in August 2019. Nearly5,85,829 candidates had appeared for the preliminary exam out of which 50,072 were qualified for the mains exam. The BPSSC SI mains exam was conducted in two sessions on November 29, 2020. In total, 15,231 candidates were called for the Physical Eligibility Test on the basis of their performance in the mains exam. The final cut-offs for the post of SI in the general category (male) is 150 and while for female, it’s 137.6. The commission will release the appointment letter for the selected candidates soon. Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on Bihar Police SI Result 2019.

