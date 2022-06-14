Brain Teaser: After Whom is Month June Named After? Can You Answer 10 Basic GK Questions?

For most competitive exams, preparation for the General Knowledge (GK) is a must as most competitive exams like Bank, SSC, Railway, Civil Services etc have a GK section. Hence its preparation is essential to ensure success in government jobs. Here, we have brought 10 such objective questions of GK related to subjects like History, Art & Culture, Environment, Politics etc. which can help you in your competitive exams preparation.

1. Where is the Buxwaha forest in India?

(A) Karnataka

(B) Madhya Pradesh

(C) Maharashtra

(D) Uttar Pradesh

Answer (B) Madhya Pradesh

2. Which country is included in OPEC?

(A Libya

(B) Algeria

(C) Nigeria

(D. ALL OF THE ABOVE

Answer (D) All of the above

3. The exoskeleton suit for the Indian Army is made by?

(A) DRDO

(B) HAL

(C) DPP

(D) AFMC

Answer- (A) DRDO

4. After whom is the month of June named?

(A) Planet Jupiter

(B) Titan Atlas

(C) Roman goddess Juno

(D) none of these

Answer- (D) none of these

5. Which of the following freedom fighter was sent to Kala Pani for 50 years?

(A) Dadabhai Naoroji

(B) Veer Savarkar

(C) Motilal Nehru

(D) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Answer- (B) Veer Savarkar

6. Where did Mahavir take his last breath?

(A) Rajgriha

(B) Kundagram

(C) Vaishali

(D) Magadha

Answer- (A) Rajgriha

7. Who was the first Tirthankara of Jainism?

(A) Rishabhnath

(B) Parshvanath

(C) Adinath

(D) Ajita

Answer- (A) Rishabhnath

8. Who is the author of the book ‘Fearless Governance’

(A) Amit Shah

(B) Kiran Vedi

(C) Shashi Tharoor

(D) Manish Sisodia

Answer- (B) Kiran Vedi

9. Which country has abolished compulsory death penalty?

(A) Saudi Arabia

(B) Malaysia

(C) Indonesia

(D) UAE

Answer- (B) Malaysia

10. How much prize money do Wimbledon champions (women and men) get?

(A) 2 million

(B) 1 million

(C) 4 million

(D) 3 million

Answer- (A) 2 million

