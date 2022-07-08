Brain Teaser: Ancient Name of Ujjain? Who Invented Laser? Can You Solve These 10 GK Questions

No matter which government job you apply for, most of them feature a section on general knowledge. Competitive exams such as bank jobs, SSC, railway, UPSC Civil Services Exam, all have questions on GK. Hence, it is essential to prepare thoroughly on GK and current events to ensure success in government jobs.

Today, we have brought to you 10 GK questions, related to subjects including history, art and culture, environment, and politics, among others, which can help you in acing competitive exams.

Question 1. Who has made the exoskeleton suit for the Indian Army?

(A) ICMR

(B) DRDO

(C) ISRO

(D) BARC

Answer- The exoskeleton suit has been made by DRDO.

Question 2- Which country has abolished the compulsory death penalty?

(A) Japan

(B) Finland

(C) Malaysia

(D) Singapore

Answer- Malaysia

Question 3- For how many days can a person live without sleeping?

(A) 11

(B) 12

(C) 13

(D) 14

Answer- Humans can live without sleep for only 11 days.

Question 4- Who was the first person to reach space?

(A) Rakesh Sharma

(B) Yuri Gagarin

(C) Yuri Artyukhin

(D) None of the above

Answer- Yuri Gagarin

Question 5- What was the ancient name of Ujjain?

(A) Sehore

(B) Bhind

(C) Khandwa

(D) Avantika

Answer- Avantika

Question 6- Why is the post-mortem of the dead body not done at night?

(A) Artificial light

(B) Shadow

(C) Sound

(D) None of the above

Answer- Artificial light. In the light of LED, CFL or tubelight, the wounds of the dead body appear purple instead of red. Forensic science did not mention purple wounds and injuries.

Question 7: In which medium is the speed of sound the fastest?

(A) Solid

(B) Gas

(C) Liquid

(D) Plasma

Answer- The speed of sound is fastest in solid and lowest in gas.

Question 8- Who invented the laser?

(A) Theodor Maimen

(B) Robert Boyle

(C) Isaac Newton

(D) Mary Anning

Answer- The laser was invented by Theodor Maimen. Theodore was an American physicist.

Question 9- What is the name of the month of July?

(A) Gaius Caesar

(B) Antonio

(C) Julius Ceaser

(D) Romulus

Answer- The month of July is named after the Roman ruler Julius Caesar.

Question 10- How much prize money does the winner get in Wimbledon Championships (women’s and men’s) Singles?

(A) 12 crores

(B) 15 crores

(C) 19 crores

(D) 28 crores

Answer-19 crores prize money.

