Brain Teaser: Can You Answer These Basic Questions on Indian Independence?

As the 75th Independence Day of India is around the corner, let us test your knowledge on the same. Did you know after the partition, British India was divided into three independent dominions — India, Bangladesh and Pakistan? This was the year 1947. Two provinces, Bengal and Punjab, were also divided as a result of the partition. Let’s check out if you can you answer these 10 questions related to the independence:

1) Who created the first version of the national flag that was yellow and red in colour?

a. Bhagini Nivedita

b. Swami Vivekananda

c. Mahatma Gandhi

d. Subhash Chandra Bose

Answer: a

2) Who adopted a new Indian national flag in 1907 during the Home Rule Movement?

a. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

b. Dr BR Ambedkar

c. Jawaharlal Nehru

d. Indira Gandhi

Answer: a

3) Which year did the Indian national flag get the tricolor?

a. 1931

b. 1947

c. 1956

d. 1921

Answer: a

4) Who was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution of India?

a. Jawaharlal Nehru

b. Dr BR Ambedkar

c. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

d. Lala Lajpat Rai

Answer: b

5) What are the subjects of the Union List?

a. Taxes, defence, foreign affairs

b. Education and health

c. Forests and agriculture

c. Finance

Answer: a

6) Who coined the slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’?

a. Lal Bahadur Shastri

b. Jawaharlal Nehru

c. Chandra Shekhar Azad

d. Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: a

7) Who was the third prime minister of India?

a. PV Narasimha Rao

b. Jawaharlal Nehru

c. Gulzarilal Nanda

d. Indira Gandhi

Answer: d

8) The East India Company started its trade from which Indian city?

a. Kolkata

b. Surat

c. Bombay

d. Hyderabad

Answer: b

9) Mahatama Gandhi gave the ‘Do or Die’ speech during which movement?

a. Khilafat Movement

b. Non-Cooperation Movement

c. Quit India Movement

d. Dandi Movement

Answer: c

10) After India’s independence, who was the first Governor-General of the country?

a. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

b. Dadabhai Naoroji

c. Sarojini Naidu

d. C Rajagopalachari

Answer: d

