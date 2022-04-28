Brain Teaser: Can You Answer Tricky Questions Asked in Civil Services Exam?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam is among the toughest tests in India. Lakhs of aspirants toil day and night in hope of clearing the exam and serving the country. If you are also a UPSC aspirant and would like to try your luck at tricky questions asked in the Prelim exams over the years, here’s a quick exercise for you.

We have compiled a list of questions asked in past years’ UPSC CSE prelims featuring questions from General Studies I and General Studies II subjects With less than two months left for UPSC CSE 2022, these questions can be helpful to aspirants in revising their preparation as per the questions asked in the actual examination.

Check the question here:

15 students failed in a class of 52. After removing the names of failed students, a merit order list has been prepared in which the position of Ramesh is 22nd from the top. What is his position from the bottom?

(a) 18th

(b) 17th

(c) 16th

(c) 15th

Gopal bought a cell phone and sold it to Ram at a 10 per cent profit. Then Ram wanted to sell it back to Gopal at a 10 per cent loss. What will be Gopal’s position if he agreed?

(a) Neither loss nor gain

(b) Loss of 1 per cent

(c) Gain 1 per cent

(d) Gain 0.5 per cent

There are certain 2-digit numbers. The difference between the number and the one obtained on reversing it is always 27. How many such maximum 2-digit numbers are there?

(a) 3

(b) 4

(c) 5

(d) None of the above

What is the total number of digits printed, if a book containing 150 pages is to be numbered from 1 to 150?

(a) 262

(b) 342

(c) 360

(d) 450

The outer surface of a 4 cm x 4 cm x 4 cm cube is painted completely in red. It is sliced parallel to the faces to yield sixty-four 1 cm x 1 cm x 1 cm small cubes. How many small cubes do not have painted faces?

(a) 8

(h) 16

(c) 24

(d) 36

In a certain code, ‘256’ means ‘red colour chalk’, ‘589’ means ‘green colour flower’ and 254′ means ‘white colour chalk’. The digit in the code that indicates ‘white’ is

(a) 2

(b) 4

(c) 5

(d) 8

The UPSC CSE Prelims feature two 200-marks compulsory papers featuring objective or multiple-choice questions. The duration of each paper is 2 hours and candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify for the exam.

