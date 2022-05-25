Brain Teaser: From Selector of Chief of Bank to Biggest Exporter of Rice, Can You Answer These GK Questions Asked in IAS Exam?

If you are GK geek or just want to solve a quiz, or you are an IAS aspirant, here is a look at some questions on general knowledge based on real question papers for Civil Services Exam held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Ca
These are questions from the first stage of the officer recruitment exam in central government – UPSC prelims examinations, test your preparation and see if you can answer these. Let’s take a quick look without further ado:
I. Along with the stone portrait of Ashoka, which of the following relief sculpture inscriptions mentions ‘Ranyo Ashoka’ (King Ashoka)?
Kanaganahalli
Sanchi
Shahbazgarhi
Sohgaura
Answer: Kanaganahalli
II. The Chairman of Public sector banks are selected by
Banks Board Bureau
Reserve Bank of India
Union Ministry of Finance
Management of concerned bank
Answer: Banks Board Bureau
III. Which of the following Mughal Emperors emphasised albums and individual portraits over illustrated manuscripts?
Humayun
Akbar
Jahangir
Shah Jahan
Answer: Jahangir
IV. Among the following, which one is the largest exported of rice in the world in the last 5 years?
China
India
Myanmar
Vietnam
Answer: India
V. Which of the following national parks is completely located within the temperate alpine zone?
Manas National Park
Namdapha National Park
Neora Valley National Park
Valley of Flower Nation Park
Answer: Valley of Flowers National Park
VI. Which one of the following is not a sub-index of the World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’?
Maintenance of law and order
Paying taxes
Registering property
Dealing with construction permits
Answer: Maintenance of law and order
The UPSC Prelims will consist of two obligatory 200-mark papers. Both exam papers will be objective in nature (multiple choice questions) and will last two hours each. The minimum qualifying marks in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination’s General Studies Paper-II will be set at 33%. Furthermore, the exam will be administered in both Hindi and English.
