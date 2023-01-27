Brain Teaser: How Many Time Zones are There in Russia? Can you Answer These GK Questions?

General knowledge is an important part of government job exams. Candidates have to face these questions from written tests to interviews. Good preparation for General Knowledge can make the job path easy.

General knowledge questions are permanent. Once they are remembered well, they always come in handy. It does not change like General Awareness. That’s why focusing on general knowledge is necessary. We have brought for you the top 10 general knowledge questions.

Question-1. Does black paint dry quickly?

Answer- It is believed that black color absorbs more heat, hence the paint of this color dries quickly. Although no scientific evidence has been found about this.

Question-2. Which planet has the most moons?

Answer- Saturn has the maximum number of moons. There are 82 moons orbiting Saturn.

Question-3. Where and when were the first modern Olympic Games held?

Answer – In 1896 in Athens.

Question-4. How many bones are there in the human ear?

Answer – 3 bones

Question-5. Which country has the most islands in the world?

Answer- Sweden has 221,800 islands.

Question-6. How many players are there in the Olympic curling team?

Answer – 4 players

Question-7. Where is Bermuda Triangle located?

Answer – In the North Atlantic Ocean

Question-8. How many time zones are there in Russia?

Answer- 11 time zones

Question-9. What is the slang name used by the locals for New York?

Answer – Gotham

