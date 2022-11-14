Brain Teaser: On Children's Day, Can You Solve This Quiz on Child Rights?

Children’s Day is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Born on November 14, 1889, Nehru was very fond of children and was called “Chacha Nehru ” or “Chachaji” by kids. The day is also known as Bal Diwas. Due to his fondness for children, from the year 1964, Nehru’s birthday is being celebrated as Children’s Day. He is also India’s longest serving prime minister from 1947 to 1964.

On the occasion of children’s day 2022, here are some questions on child rights. Can you answer them all?

1. When was the Convention on the Rights of the Child signed?

a. June 29, 1990

b. November 20, 1989

c. August 5, 1990

d. September 2, 1989

Answer: b

2. What are the children’s Right to Protection?

a. Right to be protected from all sorts of violence

b. Right to be protected from neglect

c. Right to be protected from physical and sexual abuse

d. All of the above

Answer: d

4. Which year did the UN adopt the Worst Forms of Child Labor Convention?

a. 1989

b. 1994

c. 1999

d. 1991

Answer: c

3. What are the Right to Development of a child?

a. Right to education

b. Right to learn

c. Right to all forms of development – emotional, mental and physical

d. All of the above

Answer: d

5. Which year did the UN release its Declaration on the Rights of the Child?

a. 2005

b. 1971

c. 1947

d. 1959

Answer: d

6. When was the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 enacted by the Parliament of India?

a. January 20, 2006

b. January 20, 2005

c. July 15, 2005

d. February 14, 2004

Answer: a

7. What age range does the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child Cover (UNCRC)?

a) 0-16

b) 3-25

c) 0-18

d) 3-18

Answer: c

8. Which country in the UK was the first to pass children’s rights in to law?

a) Wales

b) Scotland

c) Northern Ireland

d) England

Answer: b

