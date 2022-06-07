Brain Teaser: Oxford University Challenges Netizens With Tricky Question to Celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Can You Solve it?

The Queen of the United Kingdom became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. To celebrate the unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives were organised from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. While town councils around the county laid on programmes of family entertainment to mark the occasion, Oxford City Council took a low-key approach with no large Jubilee events, festivals, or public concerts. Meanwhile, the University of Oxford had put out an Oxford challenge for the netizens during the celebratory weekend.

In the brainteaser, the internet was asked to pick a net, which formed an identical prism. First giving an example, the university shared what would a net which is identical to a hexagon look like. Following this, they gave five options of which people were asked to pick a net that was identical to a prism.

Can you solve this puzzle? An #OxfordChallenge for you on this #JubileeWeekend! Leave your answer ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gok9uXMi1x — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) June 4, 2022

Even though the question appears tricky, looks like it isn’t that difficult. However, we had a couple of wrong guesses. While one of the users stated that the answer is B, another highlighted that the net in B does not reproduce the same orientations of the letters and numbers.

“It’s easy get the scissors one is a cube one is a hexagon Then you color by number you know like a four year old boy,” a third said.

The correct answer is B because both of prism finish at 1 — Dragonix286 (@amalia_mircea) June 4, 2022

It’s easy get the scissors one is a cube one is a hexagon Then you color by number you know like a four year old boy — j decker (@DeckerJshuedu1) June 4, 2022

A few users opined that the correct answer was C, and one of them re-shared the image, explaining how he arrived at the answer.

the answer is C — Ivo Teplý (@TeplyIvo) June 4, 2022

There were some who stated that the correct answer was E. “E, numbers consider as a circle. t and b put on where one pattern ends and one before other pattern starts,” a user explained.

E, numbers consider as a circle. t and b put on where one pattern is end and one before other pattern starts — Dashan (@DDhanupa) June 5, 2022

What according to you is the answer to the Oxford Challenge?

