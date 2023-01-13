CHANGE LANGUAGE
Brain Teaser: Preparing for Govt Job Entrance Exams? Can You Answer These Questions?
1-MIN READ

Brain Teaser: Preparing for Govt Job Entrance Exams? Can You Answer These Questions?

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 11:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Can you answer these general knowledge question (Representative image)

General Knowledge checks the presence of mind and awareness of the candidates. Let us know the answers to some questions of general knowledge

General knowledge is an important part of government job exams. Candidates have to face these questions from written tests to interviews. Good preparation of General Knowledge can make the job path easy.

General knowledge questions are permanent. Once they are remembered well, they always come in handy. It does not change like General Awareness. That’s why focusing on general knowledge is necessary. We have brought for you the top 10 general knowledge questions.

Question 1. Who appoints the governor?

Answer – President

Question 2. Who is the author of My Passage from India?

Answer- Ismail Merchant

Question 3. Who is credited with the invention of email?

Answer – Ray Tomlinson

Question-4. When was the second round table conference held?

Answer – In the year 1931

Question-5. Metals that chemically behave as both metals and non-metals are called?

Answer – Metalloids

Question-6. Which article of the constitution deals with financial emergency?

Answer- Article 360

Question-7. Which place is known as Manchester of South India?

Answer – Coimbatore

Question-8. Decibel is a measure of?

Answer – Intensity of sound

Question-9. Where is the Central Leather Research Institute located?

Answer – Chennai

Question-10. Which day is observed on December 1?

Answer- World AIDS Day

