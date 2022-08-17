Brain Teaser: Preparing for IIT? Try These JEE Advanced Questions From Past Years

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2022 is slated to be conducted on August 28. With just a few days left, students must begin their revisions thoroughly. Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to noon and paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam paper for architecture students is separate. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be the exam-conducting body this time.

With a few days left for the IIT entrance exam, let’s test your knowledge and see if you can answer these questions from past years:

1. Two identical non-conducting solid spheres of the same mass and charge are suspended in the air from a common point by two non-conducting, massless strings of the same length. At equilibrium, the angle between the strings is α. The spheres are now immersed in a dielectric liquid of density 800 kg m−3 and dielectric constant 21. If the angle between the strings remains the same after the immersion, then

a. electric force between the spheres remains unchanged

b. electric force between the spheres reduces

c. mass density of the spheres is 840 kg m−3

d. the tension in the strings holding the spheres remains unchanged

Answer – a, c

2. Which of the following liberates O2 upon hydrolysis?

a. Pb3O4

b. KO2

c. Na2O2

d. Li2O2

Answer – b

3. A heavy nucleus Q of half-life 20 minutes undergoes alpha-decay with a probability of 60% and beta-decay with a probability of 40%. Initially, the number of Q nuclei is 1000. The number of alpha-decays of Q in the first one hour is;

a. 50

b. 75

c. 350

d. 525

Answer — d

4. Which is Indian architect who the Pritzker Architecture prize in 2018?

a. Hafeez Contractor

b. Raj Rewal

c. BV Doshi

d. Charles Correa

Answer – c

5. The architectural marvel ‘Taj Mahal’ is a:

a. Museum

b. Fort

c. Mausoleum

d. Palace

Answer – c

6. Which of the following statement(s) is(are) correct about the spectrum of hydrogen atom?

a. The ratio of the longest wavelength to the shortest wavelength in the Balmer series is 9/5

b. There is an overlap between the wavelength ranges of Balmer and Paschen series

c. The wavelengths of Lyman series are given by (1 + 1/m2)λ0 where λ0 is the shortest wavelength of Lyman series and m is an integer

d. The wavelength ranges of the Lyman and Balmer series do not overlap

Answer – a, d

7. Let E denote the parabola y2 = 8x. Let P = (-2, 4), and let Q and Q’ be two distinct points on E such that the lines PQ and PQ’ are tangents to E. Let F be the focus of E. Then which of the following statements is (are) TRUE?

a. The triangle PFQ is a right-angled triangle

b. The triangle QPQ’ is a right-angled triangle

c. The distance between P and F is 5√2

d. F lies on the line joining Q and Q’

Answer – a, b, d

8. In an X-ray tube, electrons emitted from a filament (cathode) carrying current I hit a target (anode) at a distance d from the cathode. The target is kept at a potential V higher than the cathode resulting in the emission of continuous and characteristic X-rays. If the filament current is decreased to 1/2, the d potential difference Vis increased to 2v, and the separation distance d is reduced to d/2, then

a) the cut-off wavelength will reduce to half, and the wavelengths of the characteristic X-rays will remain the same

b) the cut-off wavelength, as well as the wavelengths of the characteristic X-rays, will remain the same

c) the cut-off wavelength will reduce to half, and the intensities of all the X-rays will decrease

d) the cut-off wavelength will become two times larger, and the intensity of all the X-rays will decrease

Answer – a, c

9. A source, approaching with speed u towards the open end of a stationary pipe of length L, is emitting a sound of frequency fs. The farther end of the pipe is closed. The speed of sound in air is v and f0 is the fundamental frequency of the pipe. For which of the following combination(s) of u and f s, will the sound reaching the pipe lead to a resonance?

a. u = 0.8v and fs = f0

b. u = 0.8v and fs = 2f0

c. u = 0.8v and fs = 0.5f0

d. u = 0.5v and fs = 1.5f0

Answer – a, d

10. The work done in bringing the dipole from infinity to a distance r from the centre of the loop by the given process is proportional to?

a. m/r5

b. m2 /r5

c. m2 /r6

d. m2 /r7

Answer – c

At least 2,50,000 students, who perform well in JEE Mains, get a chance to appear for JEE Advanced. However, this time, the remaining students of 2021 also have been added to that list. The maximum number of times one can appear for JEE Advanced is twice in two consecutive years. All the students appearing for the exam must have passed their 12th board exams, for the first time, either in 2021 or 2022.

